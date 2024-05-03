Kerala: V Sivanandan takes charge as Cusat registrar

KOCHI: Dr V Sivanandan Achari, professor in Chemistry, and former Syndicate member and director of the School of Environmental Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has assumed office as the registrar-in-charge of the university. Dr Achari succeeds Dr Meera V, whose tenure as the registrar ended on April 29.

Dr Achari, an academician with 23 years of teaching and research experience in Cusat, has held the positions of Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Studies, coordinator of UGC-SAP-DRA Research Programme, chairman of the Board of Studies, consultant in industry-specific environmental issues, and process industries. A postgraduate with second rank in MSc Analytical Chemistry from the University of Kerala, Dr Achari completed his M Phil, PhD, and two post-doctoral research stints at the Technical University of Delft, Netherlands.

He has guided 12 PhD Degrees and has been instrumental in procuring several high-value equipment enabling high-level research at the School of Environmental Studies.