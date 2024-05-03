Kerala: You did lots of damage to IUML says Women’s League leader tells Haritha girls

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Women’s League national general secretary Noorbina Rashid has expressed some reservations over the re-induction of the former leaders of Haritha, who had raised a banner of revolt against their parent organisation. In a Facebook post on Thursday, she also expressed the hope that the girls will not be the propagators of Islamic feminism, which is against the basic ideology of the party.

It may be recalled that the IUML leadership had withdrawn disciplinary action against the girls and had elevated them to the national leadership of the Muslim Youth League. The former Haritha leaders, including Fatima Thahliya and Najma Thabsheera, had filed a case against MSF state president P K Navas for insulting womanhood. Haritha is the girl’s wing of the MSF functioning on the campuses.

In the post, Noorbina said the utterances of these girls had brought immense damage to the party. “IUML workers were portrayed as anti-woman and those who nurture obsolete ideology. They (former Haritha leaders) still believe that all those were part of their struggle. They should think of lakhs of party workers whose heads were lowered in shame when the media framed headlines like Taliban League,” she said.

Noorbina said the girls were re-inducted into the party considering the letter they gave to the leadership and after the withdrawal of the case they filed. “The party leaders asked you to refrain from such things like a father advising children. You had left the IUML to the mercy of the media and the communists, who were preying on the party,” Noorbina said.

She advised the girls to abandon the feminist ideology they have in their heads. “Women’s League is the feeder organisation of the IUML that enabled the women to uphold their identity and faith. It pained us a lot when some of these girls called us the Kitchen League,” she said, adding that one can see many women who had swum against the current in the 30-year-old history of the organisation.

Noorbina said Islamic feminism is an ideology coined to attract Muslim girls to liberalism. “Those who imbibe the idea will be against the ideology of the IUML,” she said. Noorbina expressed the hope that the re-inducted girls will not engage in any activity that promotes liberalism among Muslim girls.