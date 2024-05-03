New regulations for test: Driving school owners ramp up stir in Ernakulam

KOCHI: As owners of driving schools across the state launched an indefinite strike on Thursday against the new set of regulations introduced by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for driving tests, the protestors in Ernakulam said they won’t cooperate with activities of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) until the controversial order is withdrawn.

While a few candidates and MVD officials turned up at the driving test ground in Kakkanad on Thursday morning, they had to return as the test was suspended due to the stir. There are around 80 driving schools in Kakkanad.

“We boycotted the tests today, and the indefinite protest will continue until the Transport Minister withdraws the circular issued in haste. We have decided not to cooperate with any affairs pertaining to the RTO office. Many working in the sector will lose their jobs with the implementation of the new regulations. The circular was issued one fine morning sans consulting any stakeholders,” said T P Baiju, state vice-president of All Kerala Driving School Workers Union (CITU).

However, the learners’ tests will be held for the moment. Among others, the new regulations seek to limit the number of driving tests to 30 per day. Also, the driving test ground should have separate tracks for holding tests like angular parking, parallel parking, zigzag driving and gradient test.

The MVD had earlier decided to limit driving tests at each centre to 50 per day. However, the same was withdrawn following protests before the new regulations were implemented on May 1.

“Limiting driving tests from 120 per day to 50 and again to 30 has affected around 3,500 candidates in Ernakulam alone. Many were issued a date for the test earlier, which later got cancelled. The worst affected will be those who fail in the tests as chances of getting another date within six months, the validity period of Learner’s license, is close to impossible, “ said Augustine James, a driving school owner.

Meanwhile, the MVD officials said they haven’t received any fresh circular and hence the new regulations will be strictly implemented.

“The driving schools in most regions observed ‘Black Day’ today and didn’t bring candidates. These schools will have to invest funds to adhere to the directives, which is why they are protesting,” said a senior MVD official.

Expressing concern, a candidate said, “I did not receive a new date for the driving test after the earlier one was cancelled abruptly. I don’t know when I can take the test. The validity of my learners’ license will expire in two months.”