Newborn's body found wrapped in cover in Kochi; CCTV footage shows body being thrown out of apartment

KOCHI: A dead body of a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic cover was found abandoned in the middle of the road at Vidya Nagar in Kochi's posh Panampilly Nagar on Friday morning.

The investigation based on the CCTV footage found that someone staying at an apartment near the road threw the dead body from the flat at around 8.15 am.

People travelling in a contract carriage vehicle first found the plastic cover abandoned in the middle of the road at Vidya Nagar. When people inside the bus checked the cover, the dead body of a newborn child was found.

"We are questioning the residents at the apartment. We have recovered the CCTV footage in which the dead body was wrapped and was found falling from the side where the apartment is located. We will soon identify the person behind the incident," K S Sudarshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The police have asked the residents of the apartment not to leave the place.