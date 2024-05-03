Two die of heatstroke; Kerala gears up to meet the challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOZHIKODE: On a day two suspected heatstroke deaths were reported in Malappuram and Kozhikode, the state government swung into action on Thursday rolling out a series of measures to cope with the prevailing heatwave conditions.

A high-level meeting of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to declare holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, till May 6.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting attended by power minister K Krishnankutty and KSEB management decided not to go for load shedding in spite of the power crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave alerts in Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kozhikode for Friday. It also issued a warm night warning in Alappuzha. Palakkad is likely to record a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius, Thrissur, Kollam and Kozhikode 39, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur 38, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod 37, on Friday.

Palakkad remained the warmest district with a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. Kozhikode city reported 39, which is 4.6 degree Celsius above the normal.

Muhammad Haneefa, 63, a resident of Padinhattummuri in Malappuram, passed away while undergoing treatment for heatstroke at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

He collapsed while working in a field near Tamarakuzhi on Wednesday. Preliminary assessment indicates dehydration to be the cause of hisdeath. Bijesh, a 41-year-old painter from Chakkumkadavu in Panniyankara, Kozhikode died of suspected heatstroke at his work site on Thursday.

Feeling the heat

In a statement issued the review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister called for adjusting the working hours for construction workers, farmers, street vendors, fishermen and other labourers so as avoid the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

The meeting has also directed to adjust the working hours at workplaces with asbestos, tin roofs and other heat-intensive environments. The meeting also decided to reschedule the parade and training sessions of police, fire brigade, NCC, SPC and other armed forces units accordingly.

The fire department has been directed to carry out fire audits in vulnerable areas like markets, high rise buildings and waste management facilities.

The meeting also decided to relocate people and migrant labourers residing in areas prone to heatwaves to safer locations or camps. All the cultural and sports events should be rescheduled to avoid direct sunlight.

To protect animals during the heatwave, instructions have been given to provide water and shelter.

Hospital and major government institutions have been asked to adhere to necessary disaster preparedness protocols.

Pet care