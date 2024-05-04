Case against Kerala man for creating fake video on Rahul Gandhi

KOCHI: A case has been registered against a resident of Muvattupuzha who allegedly circulated a video against Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress leader is seeking votes in Wayanad to reinstate the mosque in Ayodhya. Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered a case following a complaint filed by Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan recently.

The case was registered against Rajesh G Nair, Thrikkalathur, Muvattupuzha, who allegedly circulated the video on a WhatsApp group.

The video has a duration of 30 seconds starting with a song depicting Ram temple in Ayodhya. Later, it was seen that the temple was destroyed and replaced by a mosque. The video ends with a picture of Rahul Gandhi seeking votes for Congress.

A description along with the video claims that it was circulated among the Muslim community and the Hindu community came to know about it only after the poll day. Mathew Kuzhalnadan, in a complaint filed before Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, stated that it is a hate-mongering video to disrupt communal harmony and peace among the general public aside from the other apparent ulterior motive of gaining undue advantage in election prospects in the ongoing election.