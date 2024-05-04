Kerala: 497 cows died of intense heat in past two months

“This is the first time Kerala is witnessing such huge number of cow deaths due to heat stress. We have taken this seriously and directed staff to create awareness among farmers on ensuring proper care to cows. Not just cows, but goats, buffalo, poultry and pigs are also dying due to intense heat,” Chinchurani told TNIE.

Farmers should not leave cows in open field for grazing, say officials

The minister said immediate steps will be taken to provide compensation from the Disaster Management Fund to the farmers who lost their cows. All district officers have been directed to forward reports on cow deaths on a daily basis to the directorate.

“We have instructed the officers to meet farmers and give them tips on protecting cows. We should ensure the availability of fresh grass and water to the milch cows. Farmers should not leave the cows in open field for grazing. They should fix sprinklers or spread wet sacks on the roof of cow sheds to reduce the heat and provide more water. Sprinkling water on their body will help reduce heat stress. We have provided funds to panchayats for the distribution of water. Shortage of funds will not affect the steps to ensure protection of cows,” she added.

The minister said steps will be taken to compile report on cow deaths due to heat stress this month itself. Compensation will be provided to farmers in June.

According to AHD officials, fresh grass is scarce in the state which has affected dairy farmers. Around 44 panchayats are facing water scarcity. In some areas, cow sheds have asbestos and metal roofing which heat up under scorching sun. The farmers will be told to shift the cows from such sheds to shades of trees. Fixing electric fans in the cow sheds will also help to reduce heat stress. “Leaving the cows in open fields for grazing is one reason for heat stress deaths. A cow which gives around 10 litres of milk needs around 100 litres of water a day and if the quantity of water is not sufficient it can add to the stress. The reflected heat in the cow sheds without proper air circulation is also a reason,” said a veterinary officer.

The department can provide Rs 16,400 as compensation for cow deaths. The minister has directed officials to complete procedures to ensure the release of fund from the finance department. The state government can provide Rs 37,500 as compensation from the disaster management fund.

Cow deaths due to heat stress

A map of Kerala showing the district-wise deaths of cows in the past two months - 497 Total