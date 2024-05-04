Kerala: KSEB to impose restrictions on daily power consumption during peak hours

KOCHI: The rising demand for power has forced the KSEB to impose restrictions on power consumption during peak hours. Meanwhile, the state’s daily power consumption scaled to new heights on Thursday, recording 114.18 million units. The state set another record in peak load at 10.48pm on Thursday as the demand touched 5,854 MW. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty urged consumers to reduce the use of power between 10pm and 2am and cooperate with the board to manage the crisis.

“We were forced to overdraw from the national grid due to high demand on Thursday night. We got only 80 MW from the real time market on Thursday due to high demand in the national grid. We are getting 450 MW from the grid under a monthly contract. Around 5.48 million units of power was purchased additionally on Thursday to meet the demand,” said a KSEB official.

“We have touched the maximum import capacity and if the power demand continues to soar, it will be difficult to manage. The present level of consumption is beyond the level we anticipated for 2026. As the regular demand is much below, we cannot improve capacity as it will be a dead investment,” the officer said.

As part of the restrictions, the KSEB has directed big industries to reschedule power consumption avoiding work between 10pm and 1am. The board has requested the water authority and the irrigation department to reschedule operation of motor pumps and lift irrigation pumps without affecting water distribution. Commercial institutions and shops have been directed to stitch off power connection to hoardings, decorative lights and sign boards. The board also requested families to set temperature of air conditioners at 26 degree Celsius. Instructions have been issued to deputy chief engineers to make field arrangements to reduce consumption.

“The public should cooperate to tide over the crisis and reduce consumption between 10pm and 2am. Power failures are caused by technical issues and consumers should stop creating ruckus at KSEB offices,” Minister K Krishnan Kutty said in a release.

On power saving mode :

A day after the Kerala government decided against load shedding, the state electricity board (KSEB) has come out with a slew of proposals on Power saving mechanisms

 Power should be used scarcely, only if required, during 10pm - 2am

 Avoid using illumination lights in commercial establishments and lamps in advertisement hoardings after 9pm

 Ideal to set the air-conditioner temperature at 26 degrees and above

 High Tension establishments should reorganise their schedule during 10pm-2 am

 Water pumping should be reorganised and pumps for lift irrigation should not be used during peak hours