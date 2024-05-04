Kerala: MLA entered bus, but did not force people out says bus conductor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police on Thursday recorded the statement of the conductor, who was on duty when the road rage incident involving Mayor Arya Raveendran and the KSRTC driver took place. The police said conductor Subin claimed he had no knowledge of whether driver H L Yadhu had shown lewd gestures at the mayor. He also denied knowing about the chase between the KSRTC bus and the private car in which the mayor and her family were travelling.

“The conductor said he was sitting in the rear side of the bus and did not know anything about the road race or the driver’s lewd gesture,” said an officer. The conductor, meanwhile, testified that the mayor’s husband K M Sachin Dev MLA had entered the bus when it was stopped at Palayam but did not use any bad language or force the passengers out of the bus. “His statement was that the MLA did not force anybody to get out of the bus. Neither did he see the MLA shouting at the passengers. He said he had an interaction with the MLA,” the officer added. The officer said they have identified some of the passengers, who were travelling in the bus, and their statements would be recorded in the coming days. “It’s a tedious job, but we will record their statements soon,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, actress Roshna R Roy has come out against the driver alleging that he had behaved rudely and used loaded language at her when there was a traffic issue at Kunnamkulam a few months ago.