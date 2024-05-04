Kerala: Organ donation unfolds a tale of human bonding and hope

KOZHIKODE: In Kannur, a touching tale of gratitude and deep human bonding unfolded, highlighting the transformative power of organ donation. The story serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact that organ donation can have, not just on the lives of recipients but on an entire community.

Ashok V Nair, a 44-year-old resident of Kurungazha Chalungal house in Pathanamthitta, owes his life to the generosity of a family in Kannur. Six months ago, Ashok received the heart of Vishnu, a young man from Kannur who lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Kozhikode.

Despite their deep sorrow, Vishnu’s parents, Shaji and Sajana, along with their daughter Nandana, decided to donate Vishnu’s organs. The decision was facilitated under the government’s Mritha Sanjeevani scheme, which promotes organ donations at no cost with the stipulation that the donors and recipients have the opportunity to meet.

The relationship between Ashok and Vishnu’s family deepened over the years, marked by regular visits and shared memories of Vishnu. Sajana, who was battling cancer, found in Ashok a surrogate son. Their bond was strengthened through their shared connection to Vishnu and the heart that now beats in Ashok’s body.

When Sajana succumbed to cancer, it was Ashok who stepped forward to perform her last rites. This profound act of respect and gratitude took place in the presence of grieving family members and neighbours, deeply moved by the symbolic gesture of life continuing to give even after passing.

“For my wife, Ashok was no less than our son,” said Shaji. There is no one in the world to replace his position in our lives right now. Both of us call him Vishnu and not Ashok. Even during her last stage of life battling cancer, Ashok’s presence was a great relief for Sajana. She always kept her hands close to Ashok’s heart to feel Vishnu. Not just Ashok, Vishnu’s kidneys, heart, and liver were given to three people in Kerala.