Kerala: Study to make mosquito eradicating peptide begins

MALAPPURAM : Researchers at Calicut University have initiated a study to produce a functionally modified protein, called peptide, in a cost-effective and large-scale manner, aimed at eradicating mosquito larvae in stagnant water.

The research is based on a modified peptide produced by Prof Kannan and his PhD scholar, M Deepthi, from the department of zoology.

This peptide, which poses no harm to other aquatic organisms, humans, or the environment, can be converted into a liquid form and applied to stagnant water bodies to eradicate mosquito larvae.

“Currently, chemical agents are employed to eradicate mosquito larvae, but they can be detrimental to other aquatic organisms and the environment. If our research objectives are met, we will have a low-cost and environment-friendly solution for mosquito larvae control. This would be a boon for nations grappling with mosquito-borne diseases,” said Kannan.

The peptide in question was functionally modified to interact with trypsin present in the gut of mosquito larvae, leading to their destruction. “The peptide hampers trypsin synthesis, an enzyme essential for protein digestion, in the gut of mosquito larvae. When protein digestion is inhibited, the larvae perish within 48 hours. We modified the peptide to only be active in the gut of mosquito larvae. Also, this peptide will not cause any issues in the intestines of humans and other vertebrates,” explained Kannan, who conducted post-doctoral research in molecular biology in the University of Michigan in the US.

The researchers plan to utilise gene cloning techniques to produce this peptide in cost-effective and large-scale manner. A paper elucidating the peptide’s role and mechanism of action has been published in the International Journal of Mosquito Research.

Effective method