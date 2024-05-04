Seven children to be adopted from Kerala Child Welfare committee on May 4

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state welfare committee has decided to entrust seven couples with children they have been taking care of, on the same day. Seven babies will be taken home by these parents on Saturday morning. Kids will be adopted from the committee’s adoption centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Seven children, all between five and seven months old, are starting off their new journey with their new parents. Six of them will be in Kerala – one in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Alappuzha, two in Kottayam, and one in Kozhikode. Meanwhile, one of them will travel to Tamil Nadu with the parents. All parents are professionals such as doctors, assistant directors, university employees, police officers, and entrepreneurs. The new ruling committee has so far given 76 children for adoption to families over a period of 14 months. Twelve of them have gone abroad. According to priority, deserving couples who registered through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to various adoptions centres across India got clearance from state children welfare committee. “The process of giving up children for adoption was made efficient by providing adequate care and security at various Child Welfare Committee centres,”said general Secretary G L Arungopi.

Starting a new life