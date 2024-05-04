Swell waves: Red alert along Kerala coast

Fishermen have also been advised to move fishing nets and boats to safer locations, preferably in harbours. Swell waves lashed the Kerala coast causing panic in coastal communities on April 31. The sea attack caused damage to roads and fishing equipment, and also necessitated the rehabilitation of people in some locations. The severity was high in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur.

IMD maintained a yellow alert in Palakkad and Kozhikode considering the heatwave alert on Friday. However, it did not issue any fresh heatwave alerts for any districts for Saturday.