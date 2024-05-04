Swell waves: Red alert along Kerala coast

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a red alert along Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast owing to swell waves till Sunday night. During the period, the coast will experience strong waves from 2.30 pm on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority had already directed that people should be moved away from beaches from 10 pm on Friday. They have alerted fishermen living in vulnerable locations to shift to safer locations based on the directives of the authorities. They have advised the public to avoid trips to beaches and venturing into the sea.
Fishermen have also been advised to move fishing nets and boats to safer locations, preferably in harbours. Swell waves lashed the Kerala coast causing panic in coastal communities on April 31. The sea attack caused damage to roads and fishing equipment, and also necessitated the rehabilitation of people in some locations. The severity was high in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur.
IMD maintained a yellow alert in Palakkad and Kozhikode considering the heatwave alert on Friday. However, it did not issue any fresh heatwave alerts for any districts for Saturday.