Traffic curbs in Kochi on May 4 due to feast in St George church

KOCHI: The city traffic police on Friday said that vehicular movement between Edappally bypass Junction and Palarivattom would be restricted from 4 pm on Saturday in connection with the annual feast at St George’s Forane Church, Edappally. The following directions have been issued:- Believers proceeding to the church to offer prayers and make offering of fowls should park their vehicles at the designated parking facilities arranged by the Church authorities. Under no circumstances should they park the vehicles along the main roads and roads near the church. Strict action will be taken against the violators, including the towing away of their vehicles using police recovery vehicle.

The devotees should try to make use of the public transport systems including Kochi Metro. They can utilise the parking facilities including those at metro stations.

Vehicles coming from Kalamassery side and proceeding to Palarivattom should take free left at Edappally bypass Junction and proceed to Palarivattom side via NH 66, from 4 pm onward.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Palarivattom and proceeding to Kalamassery and Aluva sides should take deviation from Palarivattom SN Junction to reach Palarivattom Bypass junction. They should then take free left to reach Edapally Junction via NH 66 before proceeding to Kalamassery side.

Vehicles coming from Paravoor, Cheranalloor and Aluva sides and proceeding to Ernakulam should take the Container Road to enter the city. Vehicles coming from Aluva side and proceeding to Kakkanad and Palarivattom and back should take the Seaport-Airport Road.