Wayanad tourism’s unsung Nepali hero retires after 3 decades of service

KALPETTA: After an illustrious career spanning 33 years with the Kerala tourism department, Sona Lama, a native of Nepal, has retired, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and memorable experiences for tourists who visited Pookode Lake in Wayanad.

Lama, who reached Kozhikode in 1989 in search of a job, moved to Wayanad in 1991, where he began working as a security guard at the scenic Pookode Lake at a modest daily wage of Rs 20. Over the years, his presence became an integral part of the Pookode Lake experience, contributing significantly to its popularity and enhancement of tourist services.

Remarkably, Lama, 58,— who retired on April 30 — was the first foreign national to be employed by the state tourism department, setting a precedent for inclusivity and diversity within the industry.

His journey from a security guard under the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) to a key personality at Pookode Lake is not just a tale of personal achievement but also a significant chapter in the history of the state’s tourism sector.

“I had a long and eventful career in Wayanad, spanning over three decades. My experience reflects a deep connection with the region and its people, a connection that has been both a source of inspiration and a support system throughout my years away from my native place,” Lama told TNIE.

“During my early days in Wayanad, I sometimes felt the strong urge to move back to my hometown since it was difficult to stay away from my family. However, the people here and the love they showed me motivated me to stay,” he said.

Lama said though retired, he doesn’t feel like quitting work as it is the only thing that would help him move on in life. “I have asked my family, comprising wife and three sons, to visit Wayanad one last time before I make any decision on returning to Nepal,” he said.

“During my years at Pookode Lake, the worst time indeed was the pandemic period when the entire tourism sector was shut down due to Covid outbreak,” he said.

Tourism dept lauds Lama’s contributions

“I hope such circumstances never occur again because tourism is the bread and butter of the people in Wayanad,” he added.

Lama was felicitated at a recent tourism-related event at the district collectorate. At the event, his contributions were highlighted as pivotal in fostering a welcoming and safe environment for visitors. District Collector Renu Raja appreciated the service rendered by Lama for more than 30 years.

As Lama steps into retirement, the tourism department bid him a heartfelt farewell, acknowledging his invaluable contributions in promoting Pookode Lake as one of the top tourist destinations.

The local government and tourism officials expressed their gratitude, wishing him the best for his future endeavours and hoping that his story inspires others in the hospitality and tourism sector.