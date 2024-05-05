Assault bid on journalist near Vanchiyoor court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man tried to molest a woman journalist who was on duty in the capital city on Saturday. Following her complaint, the Vanchiyoor police registered a case. According to the complaint, a middle-aged man attempted to physically assault her while she was on duty near the court premises at Vanchiyoor. “The man groped me initially and continued to assault me for almost twenty minutes while I was taking the KSRTC driver’s byte as part of a report,” she said.

Despite her repeated attempts to stop him, the assault continued. “The place was crowded with journalists and advocates, and nobody knew who the person was. When I finally confronted him after taking the byte, he began hurling abuses at me,” she added. The assailant claimed to be there in connection with a case. When advocates and journalists intervened in the issue, he fled from the scene. Following this, she filed a complaint with the police.

The district committee of the Kerala Journalists’ Union has demanded that the accused should be immediately booked under non-bailable charges. The Vanchiyoor police have filed an FIR against the assailant charging IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women).