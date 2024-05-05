Dr Vandana Das murder case: Prosecution asked to present accused before court on May 8

KOLLAM: The Additional Sessions Court in Kollam has directed the Central Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram, to present G Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case, before the court. A hearing on the case was scheduled for Saturday. However, the defence counsel filed a bail application with the Supreme Court, thereby helping Sandeep not to be presented before the court. Prosecutor Pratap G informed the court that the bail application was a deliberate attempt by the defence counsel to delay the examination of witnesses.

Following the arguments presented by additional sessions judge P N Vinod, the prosecution was instructed to produce the accused on May 8. Sandeep was arrested in May last year and has since been in judicial custody in the Central Correctional Home in connection with the case. The incident related to the case occurred on May 10, 2023. Sandeep stabbed 23-year-old Vandana with a pair of scissors when police brought him to the Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara, for a medical examination.