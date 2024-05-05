Golden Temple to use Alappuzha-made coir mats

ALAPPUZHA : Corridors and doorways of Golden Temple at Amritsar in Punjab will welcome guests in style with coir products made in Kerala. The Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation Ltd (Coirfed) has recently received an order worth Rs 1 crore from the temple authorities for coir products.

Coirfed officials said the first container with 100 roll mattings will be sent to Amritsar in the coming days. A team led by Coirfed chairman T K Devakumar recently visited the temple and held discussions with the authorities. “The Coirfed used to supply coir products to the Golden Temple, but it was stopped later. We are happy to restart the supply of products to the temple. We got the new order following intervention by the Coirfed management and our Amritsar showroom manager. The Coirfed is planning to expand market operations to other states,” said Devakumar. Besides, the Coirfed also received an order worth Rs 50 lakh from Chennai Cricket Association to supply cricket mats.

The Coirfed chairman received the order from Golden Temple purchase officer Bajith Singh at a function held at the temple. Coirfed general manager Biju V, Coirfed Amritsar showroom manager Sajeev Kumar and others attended.