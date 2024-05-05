Gramin Dak Sevaks bear the brunt as Kerala sizzles

KOLLAM : As scorching heat persists in the state, Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) -- delivery personnel under the postal department -- are facing hardship. Embarking on their duties at 10am, and toiling until 4.30pm, these dedicated workers brave extreme temperatures to ensure the timely delivery of 200 to 300 articles daily, often traversing long distances across rural and urban areas.

The day for a GDS begins with reporting to the local post office by 8.30am. From there, they collect the articles slated for delivery throughout the day.

“I deliver between 200 and 300 articles daily, covering approximately 25km under the scorching sun. We are required to complete all deliveries by 4.30pm, often without respite. Despite experiencing symptoms like nausea and vomiting during duty, we must press on. Most of us rely on personal vehicles to deliver the articles, as the department does not provide four-wheelers,’’ a GDS from the Oachira postal circle told TNIE.

Furthermore, there is a glaring absence of additional compensation for their strenuous efforts.

While they use umbrellas and sunscreen for protection, the prolonged duty hours leave them drained. According to the postal department, there are approximately 3.5 lakh GDSs under the Kerala circle.

S Seetha, who recently completed 32 years of service as a GDS, lamented the lack of recognition for their dedication.

“After enduring eight hours of duty daily, we receive no acknowledgement from the department. I cover over 30km daily on my two-wheeler, spending around Rs 450 to 500 on petrol from my own pocket. Despite the long service, my salary remains stagnant at Rs 23,000, with no pension benefits. We labour under the scorching sun for four hours daily, yet our plight remains unheard. This is the reality we reluctantly accept.’’ she said.