Guide the youth to enhance scientific productivity: V K Saraswat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat has urged the medical community to reach out to students and guide them to enhance their scientific productivity. He was speaking at the annual convocation of the 40th batch of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences (SCTIMST) at Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies on Saturday.

“You have been lucky to be a member of this prestigious institution. It is imperative for you to play a part in promoting science and medicine-related ecosystem. Every young and aspiring person of science looks up to you for inspiration. So reach out to them and make their life worthwhile,” said SCTIMST president Saraswat.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay Karandikar, secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Union government, said it was for the first time that he witnessed a convocation ceremony where doctors, clinicians, medical engineers, nursing professionals and public health officials received their certificates simultaneously.

“Your institute emphasises on interdisciplinary research and cross communication that aligns seamlessly with the objective of the National Education policy which focuses on fostering a holistic approach to learning and nurtures the professionals capable of tackling multi-faceted issues. As you step out of this institute, you are not just graduates but ambassadors of healing, empathy and progress,” said Karandikar.

V Narayanan, ISRO scientist and director of liquid propulsion systems centre, addressed the graduates inspiring them to contribute to the country by believing in themselves.

“The general public in our country identifies this institute to provides world class treatment in cardiology and neurology. But all may not be aware it to be a world class research institute in the medical field that has come up with numerous innovations in treatment and diagnosis of diseases. With the knowledge you have gained till now, you are going to heal patients of this country,” said Narayanan.

Saraswat conferred degrees to 162 graduates who completed different courses, including Doctor of Management (DM), PhD, Master of Public Health (MPH), Master of Science (MS) and diploma.

The 7th G Parthasarathi oration was delivered by Shiv Kumar Sarin, president of National Academy of Medical Sciences.