Kanthapuram felicitated in Imam Bukhari’s birthplace

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has been felicitated at Bukhara city in Uzbekistan, the birthplace of renowned Islamic school Imam Bukhari.

Kanthapuram was felicitated on Friday by scholars from various parts of the Middle East for his contributions to the study of Bukhari’s book on Hadees and the scholastic works he has been carrying out in various parts of the world. Sheikh Umar Hafiz, the founder of Darul Musthafa in Yemen, was also felicitated at the function.

Kanthapuram and Umar Hafiz have been leading Islamic propagation works in different parts of the world. Tashkent supreme Imam Sheikh Rehmatullahi Thurmudi, Bukhara Mufti Sheikh Jabir Elov and Qazi Sheikh Akbar Saifullah Thurmudi attended the function.

Sheikh Adam Shahidov, religious advisor to the Chechnian president, inaugurated the scholars’ meeting held as part of the function. Islamic Sheikh Yahya Rhodes was the chief guest.

Scholars from 20 countries participated in the programme. Kanthapuram also conducted classes on Bukhari’s book at a function held at Samarkand, where the author was laid to rest.

Kanthapuram and Sheikh Umar Hafiz are on a week-long tour to Uzbekistan aimed at reviving studies on Bukhari in his native place and in the Middle East.