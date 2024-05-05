Kerala HC gives nod to terminate pregnancy of married girl

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court on Saturday granted permission to terminate the 25-week pregnancy of a 19-year-old girl. The court issued the order on a petition filed by a married couple seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy on grounds of substantial abnormalities of the foetus.

The petitioners had got married on May 20, 2023. Five months into the marriage, the wife got pregnant. According to the petitioners, on subsequent medical consultation, certain substantial deformities and abnormalities were diagnosed in the head, spine and face of the foetus.

Though they approached a hospital for MTP, it was denied and the hospital informed them that as the gestational age of the foetus was 25 weeks, termination of pregnancy could be done only after obtaining orders from the court.