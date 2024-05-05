Kochi airport to add six cities to its domestic network

KOCHI : As demand soars, Kochi airport is set to add services to six new domestic destinations this month. Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will revamp its summer schedule by adding Kolkata, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Raipur, Ranchi, and Lucknow to its network while enhancing its connectivity on established sectors.

According to officials, the new routes will enhance connectivity. “There has been a steady increase in domestic traffic. Passengers can take advantage of new routes and more flights to existing destinations,” a CIAL official said.

In 2023-24, CIAL handled a record total of 1.05 crore passengers. “Our summer schedule listed 1,628 services every week. To this, we are set to add 60 services, which will begin operations in the first week of May. Air India Express will operate services to Kolkata; IndiGo will fly to Ranchi, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Raipur, and Lucknow; Air India Express will start its services to Pune, and Air Asia to Ranchi and Bagdogra,” the official said.

CIAL has also increased its daily flights to Bengaluru (20 services), Delhi (13), and Mumbai (10). Additionally, IndiGo’s Kozhikode-Kochi-Agatti-Kochi service — which was kicked off on May 1 — has received a good response. At present, Alliance Air operates 10 services a week to Agatti.

Meanwhile, Air India has announced that it will increase the number of weekly services to London from three to four.

“There has been an increase in tourists flying to the East Asian region, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Ho Chi Minh City,” said the official.