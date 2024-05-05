Lakshadweep administration ignores Beypore, starts more ship services to Mangaluru

KOZHIKODE : The ties between Beypore port and Lakshadweep seem to be eroding as the island administration has resumed passenger ship services to Mangaluru.

Citing inadequate infrastructural facilities at Beypore port, the Lakshadweep administration has decided not to reinstate vessel services from the port. Earlier, there was a discreet attempt by the Lakshadweep administration to divert freight transit from Beypore and Kochi ports to Mangaluru port, a decision that faced opposition from Kerala.

Traders’ associations in Kozhikode allege that the neglect of Beypore port stems from the Lakshadweep administration’s vested interests. “Beypore was the preferred choice for many residents of the islands due to its proximity and familial ties with Malabar. Lakshadweep residents share strong cultural bonds with Kozhikode and Malappuram. Until the pandemic, high-speed vessels like Valiyapani, Cheriyapani, and Parali were used for passenger services between Beypore and Lakshadweep. We urged the Lakshadweep port administration to resume ship services, but the port director has rejected the demand citing insufficient draft length at Beypore port,” said Sirajudheen Ellathodi, secretary of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Even the smallest all-weather passenger ships of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration -M V Arabian Sea and MV Lakshadweep Sea- require a minimum draft of 3.5 m. The currently available depth at the wharf of Beypore is 3.4 m. Hence, the available depth at Beypore wharf is not sufficient for the safe operation of all-weather passenger vessels owned and operated by Lakshadweep administration,” said R Giri Shankar, director of Lakshadweep port department, in a letter to the Calicut Chamber of Commerce. The letter also cites disapproval from competent authorities to restart the service.

Despite the Beypore port officer’s assurance via email to the Lakshadweep administration that the new wharf has a depth of 3.5 m, the island administration is yet to respond. Lakshadweep residents have also protested against the administration’s decision. “The majority of Dweep residents depend on Kerala, especially Kozhikode, for healthcare and education. Since the administration discontinued ship services to Beypore, we are compelled to travel to Kochi and now to Mangaluru for transportation facilities. What is the use of conducting service to Mangaluru if we want to travel to Kozhikode? We are facing significant challenges under the Lakshadweep administration led by Praful K Patel,” said Dr S M Althaf, a resident of Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep administration restarted the vessel service connecting Kadmat and Kilthan islands in Lakshadweep with Mangaluru Old Port on Thursday. The ticket price is set at Rs 650 for a single journey.