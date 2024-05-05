Renowned percussionist Kelath Aravindhaksha Marar passes away at 82

THRISSUR: Renowned percussion artist Kelath Aravindhaksha Marar passed away due to age related ailments in his residence at Ollur in Thrissur on Sunday. He was 82.

Aravindhaksha Marar who learnt Chenda from his father Makkoth Sankarankutty Marar at the young age of 14, later played crucial role in percussion ensemble performances even if not a 'pramani' as his experience of decades helped in controlling the crew.

He stood with percussion maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar for Elanjithara melam until 2021 after which deteriorating health forced him to stay away from performances.

The cremation will be held at Paramekkavu Santhighat at 4pm on Sunday.