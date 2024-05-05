Express Dialogues | RSS is reversing achievements of renaissance movement: C Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan, who recently turned 85, speaks to TNIE on his decision to quit the Kendra Sahitya Akademi, why he believes reservation does little to uplift the downtrodden, how the RSS has been nullifying the achievements of renaissance, and his long literary career spanning six decades

A scientist who is a writer, or a writer who is a scientist? Who is C Radhakrishnan?

I am neither. I am just an ordinary person. I have studied science and done a lot of writing. I have also done some work in science. I have found that both can be managed together and complement each other. Essentially, both require logic. Writing can’t survive without logic, and science must have some literature. Without imagination, one can’t gain new insights. With imagination and a touch of logic, one finds the way.

You come from a background steeped in rigid customs and ritualistic traditions. How did you enter the world of science?

At a fairly young age, I was introduced to Advaita through my grandfather, or perhaps it entered my consciousness naturally. The early exposure made the transition to science easier for me. One advantage of Advaita is that it doesn’t centre around customs or rituals. So, when science dismissed rituals, it was not a surprise to me; it was easy to embrace.

We have heard that you endured poverty in childhood. How did that shape you?

I come from a family that was into farming. So, there was no poverty in terms of availability of food. But, in other matters, there was poverty. There won’t be money, there won’t be enough clothes, no gadgets…. But food was available in plenty. My father was not with us, so you can say there was a ‘father-poverty’.

You once said that Marxism was one of the aspects of Christianity. Could you please elaborate on that?

It’s not Engels or Marx who first said that those who toil would attain heaven. According to Christianity, who holds a higher position before God? It’s not the faithful or the priest, but the righteous and just. Justice, as defined in the Ishavasya Upanishad, is the key. So, who was the first Marxist? Why did he drive the money changers out of the temple? This idea emerged later as a revolution. The difference is that Christ was not inciting anyone; he himself took action. In reality, the first Marxist was Jesus Christ. There’s no doubt about it (laughs).

Could you tell us how you began your literary journey?

When I was studying in Kozhikode, I needed some money. My father’s friend, N P Damodaran, was an editor and Congress activist there. He used to receive foreign magazines, and would ask me to translate excerpts from them. He would publish these translations in the newspaper on Sundays as fillers. At the end of each month, I earned around Rs 10-15, which was quite a significant amount back then. In my final year of undergraduate studies, I was given a book to translate into Malayalam. It was Daniel Defoe’s Moll Flanders, a satire about 500 pages long. I was paid Rs 500 for the translation, and I used that to fund my postgraduate studies.