Schools to reopen in Kerala on June 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new academic year in the state will begin on June 3. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to complete all preparations for school reopening in a time-bound manner before the Praveshanolsavam on June 3. The meeting decided to take sufficient steps to ensure the safety and security of school buildings. Necessary repair works should be carried out, and the fitness of buildings must be ensured. The cleaning of school premises should be carried out in addition to ensuring clean drinking water.

It also decided to remove unused vehicles parked on school premises, along with unused furniture and other equipment. The meeting also decided to ensure the fitness of school buses and private vehicles carrying students.