Steps on to ensure safety of Haritha Karma Sena workers

KOTTAYAM: In the wake of sweltering summer heat, the government has implemented special measures to ensure the well-being of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members who are responsible for door-to-door garbage collection in districts under heat wave alerts.

In order to safeguard HKS workers from the intense heat and potential sunstroke risks, the timings for doorstep waste collection have been adjusted to avoid the peak sun hours between 11 am and 3 pm in the affected districts. Workers are advised to carry ample drinking water, ORS packets, and sunscreen during their collection rounds.

As a precautionary measure, workers are permitted to temporarily forgo wearing thick overcoats as part of their uniform if necessary. Instead, they are encouraged to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing, use an umbrella, wear a hat, and appropriate footwear. Special attention should be given to elderly individuals, pregnant women, and HKS workers with underlying health conditions to avoid direct sunlight exposure. Buildings or facilities owned by the local self-government institutions can be utilised as resting areas for workers during their collection shifts. Additionally, local body authorities are urged to provide access to drinking water for HKS workers while they are conducting collections.