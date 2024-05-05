Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor, MLA booked after court directive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a major setback to mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband Sachin Dev, MLA, in the road rage controversy, the Cantonment Police on Saturday registered a case against the duo and three others who travelled with them.

The case was registered following a directive from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court Thiruvananthapuram on a petition filed by KSRTC driver H L Yedu seeking action against the mayor and the MLA . It is learnt that the charges imposed against them include unlawful assembly, public nuisance, obstructing public transport and obstruction in public way.

Earlier, despite complaints by the driver, the police had refused to register a case against the mayor and MLA. On Saturday, Yedu moved the court alleging police inaction.

In his plea before the court, Yedu had accused the mayor of obstructing his official duty and the MLA of barging into the bus and threatening him.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy after the mayor had accused the driver of showing obscene gestures.