With hands & legs tied, 9-yr-old boy crosses 4.5-km stretch of Vembanad

KOCHI: Securing a position in the World Wide Records, a nine-year-old boy crossed 4.5 km in the Vembanad lake on Saturday. Aaron Rohith Prakash, a student of Class 3 at Green Valley Public School in Kottamangalam, completed a daring adventure, crossing a 4.5-km stretch in 1 hour 51 minutes with his hands and legs tied. Starting from Alappuzha district’s Cherthala Jetty at 8:30 am, he reached Vaikom Beach in Kottayam district, earning a spot in the World Wide Book of Records for the feat.

Aaron Rohith, the youngest participant in this endeavour, received training from Biju Thankappan, an instructor at Dolphin Aquatic Club. The achievement was celebrated in the presence of various dignitaries, including the vice-chairman of Vaikom municipality, Sindhu Ganesh, officials of the World Wide Book of Records among others. The event was inaugurated by MLA Antony John. This daring journey lasting over an hour marks the 17th world record for the Dolphin Aquatic Club.