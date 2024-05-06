Cocoa price crosses Rs 1K-mark in Kerala, farmers wait & watch

While the price of dry cocoa beans rose by more than 200% from Rs 325/kg in January to Rs 1,020/kg last week, the price of wet beans increased from Rs 85/kg to nearly Rs 400/kg, a whopping rise of 375% in four months. The sharp increase in international cocoa prices is attributed to a collapse in production in west African countries, like Ivory Coast and Ghana, which account for 60% of global production.

For Ajit T T, the chief marketing officer of Caramin Extracts, a small cocoa-processing unit based in Chelachuvadu near Cheruthoni in Idukki district, the situation is entirely different. The company procures cocoa from a group of 200 farmers spread across the panchayats of Murickassery, Kanjikuzhy and Vathikudy.

“Every Monday we go to their homes, collect the fresh beans and give them the most premium price. We dry the beans, process them and turn them into chocolate ingredients before selling them to chocolate manufacturers. With the sharp rise in cocoa prices, there is a possibility of lower demand from chocolate companies,” reckons Ajit.

If the situation persists, he believes chocolate makers will have to either increase prices or slow down cocoa purchases. “But the good thing now is that there is enough demand within the country that I don’t see any slowdown in cocoa procurement,” he adds.

His company has the capacity to process 5,000 kg of cocoa beans a month.

“After the increase in prices, we have seen farmers taking good care of cocoa trees by pruning the leaves, protecting the fruits and watering the plants. This could result in at least a 40% increase in production,” Ajit says.