Genrobotics launches first industrial park in a private college campus in Kerala

KOCHI: Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd, which is known for making world's first robotic scavenger Bandicoot, will be launching an industrial park at Ilahia College of Engineering and Technology (ICET) at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam. This will be the first industrial park in a private college in Kerala as part of ‘the industry on campus’ initiative of the state government.
The Rs 3-crore facility will be developed as a state-of-the-art centre to stimulate innovation in education and integrate AI and robotics more efficiently through proper research. Tom Thomas, chief operating officer, of the Kerala Startup Mission, inaugurated the facility at the ICET campus last Wednesday.
Genrobotics, ranked among the top three AI startups in India, proposes to develop the park as a hub for fostering the creation of advanced technologies, encouraging bright and visionary minds, and giving an impetus to the state’s economic growth.
"The facility will consist of an advanced R&D laboratory and a sophisticated production facility. Through this partnership, Genrobotics aims to conduct advanced research and development activities specifically dedicated to humanoid and semi-humanoid robotics and AI," says Nikhil NP of Genrobotics.
Considered the first humanoid R&D centre in the state, it will facilitate internships, research and jobs for students both on-campus and off-campus, providing hands-on opportunities for research, development and commercialisation of innovative ideas in robotics and AI into tangible commercial products.
"This collaborative venture with ICET is the first of its kind and will kick-start our plans to establish of technology centres across colleges in Kerala," said Nikhil. "The research centre at ICET will function more as academic research into humanoid robotics under the leadership of Genrobotics.”
He said this is the first time in India that an Industrial Park is being established to make the process of integration of AI and robotics faster and more efficient through proper research. “We plan to launch such an industrial park across this country to boost this integration since AI and robotics have the enormous potential to solve various human problems.”
ICET principal Dr K A Navas said, “It fills me with pride as an educator to witness my former students evolve into founders of a socially conscious organisation leveraging robotics and AI to benefit society and uplift the underprivileged. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing students with holistic learning experiences and preparing them for real-world challenges. Together, we will nurture a culture of innovation and excellence that will benefit our students, faculty, and the broader community."