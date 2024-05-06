Genrobotics launches first industrial park in a private college campus in Kerala

KOCHI: Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd, which is known for making world's first robotic scavenger Bandicoot, will be launching an industrial park at Ilahia College of Engineering and Technology (ICET) at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam. This will be the first industrial park in a private college in Kerala as part of ‘the industry on campus’ initiative of the state government.

The Rs 3-crore facility will be developed as a state-of-the-art centre to stimulate innovation in education and integrate AI and robotics more efficiently through proper research. Tom Thomas, chief operating officer, of the Kerala Startup Mission, inaugurated the facility at the ICET campus last Wednesday.

Genrobotics, ranked among the top three AI startups in India, proposes to develop the park as a hub for fostering the creation of advanced technologies, encouraging bright and visionary minds, and giving an impetus to the state’s economic growth.

"The facility will consist of an advanced R&D laboratory and a sophisticated production facility. Through this partnership, Genrobotics aims to conduct advanced research and development activities specifically dedicated to humanoid and semi-humanoid robotics and AI," says Nikhil NP of Genrobotics.

Considered the first humanoid R&D centre in the state, it will facilitate internships, research and jobs for students both on-campus and off-campus, providing hands-on opportunities for research, development and commercialisation of innovative ideas in robotics and AI into tangible commercial products.