Implementation of Kerala Inland Vessels rules puts SWTD staff in a fix

KOTTAYAM: The transition from the Kerala Inland Vessel Rules 2010 to the Inland Vessel (Manning) Rules 2022, established under the Inland Vessel Act 2021 of the Union Government, has left nearly 1,000 employees in the operating division of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) in a fix.
As per a directive from the SWTD, in compliance with the IV Rules 2022, the validity of certificates of competency and certificates of service issued to operating employees such as first and second-class boat master, serangs, engineers, engine drivers, and lascars will expire on June 6, 2024. To renew these certificates, employees must attend revalidation classes and basic safety courses at their own expense, and submit course certificates before the specified date. According to employees, the cost of the training programme is reportedly substantial, leaving many employees unable to afford it.
The need for revalidation and training has created uncertainty and financial strain for many employees, highlighting the need for support and solutions to address these issues. Employees have highlighted that the training fees range from Rs 5,900 to Rs 14,160, depending on the position. Additionally, the training will take place at the Kerala Maritime Institute at Neendakara in Kollam, lasting anywhere from four to 13 days. Employees will also be responsible for covering the costs of accommodation during the training period.
T S Suresh Babu, the general secretary of the SWTD Employees Federation (SWTDEF), expressed concerns about the financial burden being placed on employees. “When the Kerala Inland Vessel Rule replaced the Canals and Public Ferries Rules in 2010, employees did not incur any additional expenses. The new rule should be implemented without imposing financial hardships on the employees,” he said.
Babu also mentioned that some employees, like lascars, hold multiple licenses and are capable of operating boats in the absence of a serang. Renewing all these licenses under the new rules would result in significant expenses for these employees.
The SWTD order mandates that station masters ensure employees’ licenses are renewed in compliance with the IV Rules 2022. Station masters are also instructed to facilitate employees’ participation in the training program without disrupting boat services statewide.
The Federation’s office bearers recently met with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar to address these concerns and submitted a petition outlining the challenges faced by employees. The minister reportedly assured the Federation of a positive response from the government.
Financial burden
