Kerala: As endosulfan wound festers, kin of victims demand relief

An indefinite strike was started on January 30 this year, demanding the inclusion of the 1031. The strike is being organised by the samithi at the mini civil station at Kanhangad. As there has been no response from the government, members are getting ready for a hunger strike this month.

Demand for justice

“Thahira, 41, and Shahir, 39, the eldest of my four children, are among those affected. In the past, I used to carry them around, but now I am 64 and unable to do so. My wife died recently from cancer. The only assistance Thahira and Shahir receive is a disability pension. We approached the Endosulfan Authority multiple times on the issue of the children, but no help has been forthcoming. I hope the protest will help resolve our problems,” said Abdul Rahman, from Kalnad.

The endosulfan cell, which is supposed to meet annually with representatives of victims, was last convened on January 8, 2023. It’s been over a year since it last met.

“Two of my daughters are affected. Both of them were not in the list of victims. In 2018, my younger daughter passed away at the age of 22. My oldest daughter is 33. I am unable to go to work as she cannot manage anything independently. When I travel to participate in the protest, I place her in the care of my neighbour. Protests have become our only hope. We must continue doing so until justice is achieved,” said Prassana B, of Hosdurg.

“We will picket the revenue divisional office on May 8. And even then if they do not call a meeting, we will go on an indefinite hunger strike,” said Shyni.