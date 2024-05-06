Kerala: CPM promoting fire-spitting communalism says T Siddique

KOZHIKODE: KPCC state working president T Siddique, MLA, has accused the CPM of engaging in actions that threaten to lead Kerala into “dark times”. The recent election-related activities in Vadakara and Kozhikode serve as alarming indicators, he told reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Siddique alleged the CPM is promoting a brand of “fire-spitting communalism”, which he said is unbecoming of a mainstream political party. Siddique urged the CPM and former health minister K K Shailaja, the LDF candidate in Vadakara, to issue a public apology to the people in the constituency for their roles in the alleged communal tactics.

“The communal and cyber bombs created by the CPM have exploded in their hands,” Siddique said.

He asserted that the l police failed to investigate the sources of these ‘cyber bombs’ effectively, which he argued points to a direct connection with the CPM. Further, he accused the CPM of tying the hands and feet of the police, thereby hindering a response to the matter. He alleged that the poll campaign against UDF’s Shafi Parambil was tainted by a level of vitriol that surpassed even that observed in some of north India’s heated campaigns.