KSRTC bus driver Yedu used phone for an hour while driving, say police

Police sources said Yedu spoke over his mobile phone for about an hour multiple times during the Thrissur-Thiruvananthapuram journey on the day of the incident.

On examination of the call detail record, it was found that at one point he spoke for about 35 minutes at a stretch, the source added. “The bus did not have such a long break. That means he was using the phone while driving,” said the source, adding that the police have intimated the KSRTC officials about their finding.

Reacting to the police claim, Yedu said: “It’s ridiculous to say that I was on the phone for an hour. Surely, they will come up with new allegations and I will face them legally.” Yedu said he did not remember the precise time he had spent talking over phone. He said he might have used the phone to receive a call from his elderly mother.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police will not be recording the statements of the mayor, her MLA-husband K M Sachin Dev and three others, against whom a case was registered following a court directive based on a lawyer’s petition.

Police sources said detailed statements of all stakeholders have already been recorded during the probe on the complaint filed by the mayor against Yedu. Apart from that, the police have also identified some passengers of the bus, and onlookers on the street, who had witnessed the whole incident.