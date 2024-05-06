'Nava Kerala Sadas' bus gets off to bumpy start in new avatar

KOZHIKODE: The bus made famous by the Kerala government’s Nava Kerala Sadas programme got off to a bumpy start in its latest avatar as an inter-state passenger service.

Included as part of KSRTC’s new luxury service, Garuda Premium, the vehicle, which ferried the chief minster and his cabinet during their statewide outreach initiative, experienced technical difficulties on its inaugural journey from Kozhikode to Bengaluru.

The vehicle, which made its way from Kozhikode depot at 4:30am on Sunday, encountered a hiccup when a passenger inadvertently triggered the emergency switch, which forced the bus into manual mode.

The service promised a smooth and luxurious travel experience for passengers, with amenities such as push-back seats, air conditioning, an on-board toilet, and a hydraulic lift for easier access for disabled and elderly passengers.

The glitch impacted the vehicle’s various functions, including door operations. The bus made a scheduled stop at Sulthan Bathery, where KSRTC officials rectified the technical issues.

Despite this, it reached its final stop at Shanti Nagar bus stand in Bengaluru only at 11:30am. The delay, along with the technical troubles, sparked controversy and dissatisfaction among passengers, raising questions about the readiness of such services.