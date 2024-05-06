One killed, four injured as scuff holding collapses at Kinfra's under-construction building in Kakkanad

KOCHI: One person died and four others were injured after scuff holdings installed for painting work at a building in Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) property, Kakkanad collapsed on Monday morning.

The deceased person is identified as Utham, a migrant worker from Bihar. The medical condition of one rescued person is critical while the rest of them are admitted to various hospitals in Kochi.

The scuff holdings made of iron rods were installed outside a six-storeyed under-construction building for painting work. The structure collapsed around 10 am when workers started their work by standing on the scuff holdings. As many as three including deceased Utham were stuck inside the collapsed iron rodes which fell over them.

Fire and Rescue Service officials soon rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. "We managed to rescue two persons who were stuck inside the collapsed scuff holding. Utham's body was recovered after a half-hour-long attempt. The other two persons suffered minor injuries," a Fire and Rescue Service official said.