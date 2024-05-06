Sexual assault case in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: Probe report refutes allegations against doctor

KOZHIKODE: Police have submitted an investigation report refuting the allegations against Dr K V Preethi, a gynaecologist at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, in the complaint filed by the medical college ICU sexual assault survivor.

Dr Preethi had recorded the victim’s statement in the sexual assault case. A year ago, the survivor approached the city police commissioner, alleging that Preethi tried to protect the accused by not recording her statements fully.

Last month, the woman launched a strike in front of the commissioner’s office in Kozhikode in protest against the delay in the probe. Following this, the IG North Zone assured her of police action, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Medical College police shared the investigation report with the complainant two days ago.

The report states that the investigation team could not identify any motive for Dr Preethi, a relatively junior doctor, and her accompanying doctor to help anyone in the case. “Dr Preethi has written in the case sheet the same things that the complainant said during the examination. The same things have been told to the investigating officers as well. Therefore, no negligence on the part of the doctor was found and no further action is required in the complaint,” said the report.

Meanwhile, the complainant expressed her dissatisfaction with the police report and questioned the addition of the name and statement of another junior doctor in the investigation report. “The name and statement of a doctor, a second-year PG student, have been included in the police report now. No junior doctor came along with Dr Preethi when she examined me. That junior doctor was not a witness in any of the chargesheets filed by the police in court. I will demand a re-investigation,” said the survivor.

‘Will seek re-probe’