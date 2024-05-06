Swell waves pound Kerala shores; houses damaged, roads breached

In Thiruvananthapuram, Poothura-Anchuthengu region bore the brunt of the swell waves that breached the coastal road near Anchakadavu and flooded its eastern side. The waves topped over the sea walls and damaged the houses on the western side of the road.

“The waves are yet to wane. The houses in the region are affected because there is no coast here after the commissioning of the Muthalapozhi harbour,” said Valerian Isaac, a fisherman in Anchuthengu. However, the coastal erosion was less aggressive in Pozhiyoor which suffered damages in the previous swell wave surge on March 31.

The traffic on the coastal road between Poothura and Anchuthengu were temporarily affected as surging waves brought large quantities of sand.

In Alappuzha, Punnapra, Arattupuzha and Thrikkunnapuzha were the worst-hit areas. Residents said the sea started turning rough in the afternoon. Several houses close to the sea are at the risk of destruction in Punnapra. Many families have shifted to their relatives’ homes. Seawater entered several locations in Arattupuzha and Thrikkunnapuzha, flooding coastal roads.

Sea incursions were also reported in Bekal in Kasaragod and Kodungallur in Thrissur.

Rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state till May 9.

Yellow alerts issued for Ernakulam on May 8 and Wayanad on May 9.

No fresh heatwave alerts in the state.