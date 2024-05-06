Veteran filmmaker Harikumar dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notable filmmaker Harikumar, who directed films such as Sukrutham, Ayanum, and Udhyanapalakan died in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

He was 70. He was under treatment for cancer. The end came at a private hospital.



Harikumar debuted as a director with a film titled 'Aambal Poovu' in 1981. His films were noted for trying to bring out the complexities in human relationships in contemporary society. Noted littérateurs such as MT Vasudevan Nair, Perumpadavam Sreedharan, Balachandran Chullikadu, M Mukundan wrote screenplays for his films.

The veteran filmmaker directed his last movie, 'Autorickshawkarante Bharya', in 2022. Harikumar wrote screenplay, story, and dialogues for more than 20 Malayalam films. He was a member of the National Film Awards jury in 2005 and 2008.