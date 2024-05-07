Actor Kanakalatha passes away at 63

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Kanakalatha, known for her brilliant portrayal of character roles, has passed away. The 63-year-old actor, who was suffering from Parkinsons and dementia, breathed her last at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

In her four-decade-long career, Kanakalatha acted in more than 360 films in different languages. Her noted films include 'Priyam' (2000), 'Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu' (1999), 'Varnapakittu' (1997), 'Spadikam' (1995), 'Kireedam' (1989), 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986) and 'Chillu' (1982). Her maiden film was 'Unarthupaattu' (1980). Her roles in 'Anyar', 'Vakkalathu Narayanankutty', 'Chirikkudukka' and 'Agrahaaram' were also noted. She had also acted in several Tamil movies.

Beginning with amateur dramas, Kanakalatha later started performing major characters in professional theatre. That’s when she decided to continue with acting as her career. Kanakalatha acted in several TV serials also. She was also dubbed in 'Kariyilakkattu Pole'.

Kanakalatha was among the rare genre of gifted actors in the Malayalam cinema industry who could adeptly handle both comedy and serious roles. She was in the league of those few actors who would portray meaningful characters from everyday life without difficulty.

Kanakalatha was among those, who with their supporting characters, left an indelible imprint in the minds of viewers in the 1980s and 90s. Kanakalatha was an integral part of Malayalam movies those days, acting alongside prolific actors like Jagathy Sreekumar. Her latest film was 'Pookkalam'. Other recent films were '3 Days', 'Idukki Blasters', 'Kakkapole' and 'Iruttu'. She performed noted roles in Tamil films 'Karpooramullai', 'Unakkaga Piranthen', 'Kathaluku Mamane' and 'Enakkayi Piranthen'. Her dramas include 'Pramani', 'Indulekha' and 'Swathi Tirunal'.

Kanakalatha became sick in 2021 and was under the care of her sister Vijayamma. The illness started as sleeplessness and dementia was confirmed in August 2022.

Kanakalatha was born to Parameshwaran Pillai and Chinnama in Kollam on August 24, 1960. She married at the age of 22 and divorced 16 years later. She does not have children.