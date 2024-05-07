Body of infant smothered by mother laid to rest

KOCHI: The body of the infant who was smothered by his unwed mother moments after birth was laid to rest at the public crematorium in Pullepady on Monday. In a solemn gesture, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, who attended the final rites, placed toys on the coffin. The police honoured the child with salutes, as the body was being buried around 10 am.

Meanwhile, the health condition of the accused mother, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, has improved. She was shifted to the ward from the ICU on Sunday. The police will approach the court seeking her custody after she gets discharged from the hospital.

It was on Friday that the body of the infant was found abandoned on the road at Vidya Nagar in Kochi. The mother, after smothering the child, hurled the body after wrapping it in a parcel cover onto the road from the balcony of her apartment, it is learnt.