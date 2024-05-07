Engineering student jumps off NIT-Calicut hostel building, dies

KOZHIKODE : In a tragic incident, a third-year mechanical engineering student, Yogiswarnath Mothukuru, of Mumbai, died after he jumped off the seventh floor of the C-Block men’s hostel at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C) on Monday. The incident, which occurred around 6.30am, sent shockwaves across the campus.

Before taking the extreme step, Yogiswarnath reportedly sent a message to his family members who promptly alerted the campus authorities. Despite their swift response, officials found Yogiswarnath lying on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The Mukkam police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination, they said.

The incident sparked concerns among students regarding the lack of adequate counselling facilities to address academic stress and mental health challenges. It is learned that many students on the campus are suffering from depression owing to various reasons, which calls for an urgent need for enhanced support systems within the campus community. Several students have pointed out a significant gap between faculty and student interaction, attributing this to traumatic experiences for students. They claim that academic stress and overwhelming course work have contributed to widespread depression, with the institute failing to adequately address these issues. According to students, many faculty members prioritise their research endeavours over student support.

To address mounting pressure and subsequent mental issues, the NIT authorities have been urged to take decisive steps to bolster the mental health of students. Rajendran N P, a senior psychiatrist, emphasised the critical importance of prioritising mental well-being within academic institutions. He stressed the need for comprehensive mental health resources and support networks to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)