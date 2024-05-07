K Sudhakaran to resume duties as KPCC chief on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Sudhakaran, who has taken a break to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Kannur, will resume his role as Congress state president on Wednesday. Coupled with the intervention of senior Congress leaders and pressure from K Sudhakaran himself, the AICC leadership has intervened favourably in bringing him back at the helm of the party. A section of senior Congress leaders who backed Sudhakaran conveyed the message to Delhi that if there is further dilly-dallying on Sudhakaran's return as party chief, it will convey a wrong message.
Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state also loosened her firm stand and gave the green signal to Sudhakaran during a telephone conversation on Tuesday morning. Talking to reporters at Angamaly, a jovial Sudhakaran confirmed that he will resume his duties at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday.
Sudhakaran’s return to Indira Bhavan was getting delayed for sometime. There was also a campaign going on in his favour and against him. A section of leaders felt that a new president should lead the party in time for the local body election.
A peeved Sudhakaran has been keen on getting an honourable exit. Also Sudhakaran felt that as KPCC chief he should be given the credit for UDF performance in the poll.
Following this, many senior Congress leaders alerted the party High Command saying that they are unduly targeting Sudhakaran when communal balancing has been at stake.
“Sudhakaran was forced to defend his Kannur Lok Sabha seat as there was no other suitable leader to take on the CPM. So when Sudhakaran is being shown the door without giving him due recognition, the Congress High Command realized that they are only further antagonizing the Ezhava community which are under-represented in the Congress”, said a leader close to Sudhakaran.
While All-India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal was in favour of Sudhakaran and had promised to address the issue after the third phase election, Deepa Dasmunshi wanted him to return to office only after the Lok Sabha poll outcome is known on June 4.
Following the intervention of the senior Congress leaders, there was swift action from the Congress High Command. This saw Deepa Dasmunshi calling up Sudhakaran over phone. She was keen to know whether he wishes to have a swearing in ceremony organized at Indira Bhavan thereby toeing the line of Sudhakaran. The Sudhakaran camp is jubilant following the developments.