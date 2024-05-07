K Sudhakaran to resume duties as KPCC chief on Wednesday

Following this, many senior Congress leaders alerted the party High Command saying that they are unduly targeting Sudhakaran when communal balancing has been at stake.

“Sudhakaran was forced to defend his Kannur Lok Sabha seat as there was no other suitable leader to take on the CPM. So when Sudhakaran is being shown the door without giving him due recognition, the Congress High Command realized that they are only further antagonizing the Ezhava community which are under-represented in the Congress”, said a leader close to Sudhakaran.

While All-India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal was in favour of Sudhakaran and had promised to address the issue after the third phase election, Deepa Dasmunshi wanted him to return to office only after the Lok Sabha poll outcome is known on June 4.

Following the intervention of the senior Congress leaders, there was swift action from the Congress High Command. This saw Deepa Dasmunshi calling up Sudhakaran over phone. She was keen to know whether he wishes to have a swearing in ceremony organized at Indira Bhavan thereby toeing the line of Sudhakaran. The Sudhakaran camp is jubilant following the developments.