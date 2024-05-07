Kerala: 1 dead, 6 hurt as scaffolding at construction site caves in

KOCHI: A migrant worker was killed and six others were injured when the scaffolding of an under-construction building at Kakkanad Smart City collapsed on Monday.

Uttam Singh, 32, of Gopalganj, Bihar, died when the temporary structure caved in. Romith, Sikandar, Aman, Rajan, Bapan and Jaglu were admitted to various hospitals with injuries. The condition of one of them is said to be critical.

According to fire and rescue service officials, the incident took place between 9am and 9.30am. The workers were carrying out gypsum work on the exterior portion of the Lulu IT Infrabuild building when the accident occurred.

“We received the distress call around 9.30am. The scaffolding gave way and fell over three workers, including Uttam. The other four workers managed to scamper away to safety with minor injuries. We managed to rescue two workers. Uttam, who was badly sandwiched between the pipes, was crushed to death,” an official said.

Uttam’s body was recovered after a one-and-half-hour-long operation. Officials from Thrikkakara, Tripunithura and Gandhi Nagar fire stations took part in the operation. “We are yet to ascertain the reason for the collapse of the scaffolding. Police will investigate the matter,” he said.

Infopark police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The body of the deceased was shifted to a government hospital. “The mortal remains will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem. The company that hired the workers will make arrangements for moving Uttam’s body to his native place,” an officer said.