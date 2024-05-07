Kerala: CITIIS 2.0 DPR proposes Rs 31 lakh monthly income from waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has finalised its detailed project report (DPR) for the ambitious CITIIS 2.0 (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme of the Centre that aims at promoting climate-oriented reform and integrated waste management with a major thrust on circular economy. The DPR aims to generate wealth from waste by setting up RDF(Refuse-Derived Fuel) plants, manure generated from organic waste converters and recycling.

The SCTL and the city corporation aim to generate around Rs 31 lakh per month by converting waste to revenue generating resources.

The DPR proposes land development, procurement of machinery and vehicles, construction of infrastructure, operations and maintenance. Out of the total Rs 129.66 crore allocation under CITIIS 2.0, the state and the Centre will chip in Rs 103.7 crore and Rs 25.9 crore, respectively, for the programme. According to sources, the Ministry of Urban Affairs has convened a meeting after May-mid with the SCTL authorities and corporation officials to take a final decision on the proposed DPR.

The DPR proposes several key projects, including three RDF plants, automatic baling units, advanced technology-driven waste management solutions, recycling stations and organic waste converters at markets, etc.

The DPR aims to achieve zero-garbage status for the state capital by ensuring 100% scientific handling of waste. Thiruvananthapuram generates around 423 tonnes of waste daily, of which around 127 tonnes is non-biodegradable.

“We aim to make the city sustainable in waste management. The DPR proposes a scientific solution to ensure end-to-end scientific disposal of the waste generated in the city. Besides, the DPR gives major thrust for waste-to-wealth solutions,” said an officer.

It is learnt that the Haritha Karma Sena is handling only 60% of the total waste generated in the capital and the DPR aims to fix all the gaps.

“We will collect and process the waste and generate revenue. The DPR proposes installation of 30 organic converters and we have identified 27 markets to place them at. Organic waste converters are more advanced compared to the conventional aerobic bins as it takes only much less time for manure conversion,” said the source.

Thiruvananthapuram is the only city in Kerala chosen by the ministry for the CITIIS 2.0 programme. The period of the programme will be four years.

Proposals