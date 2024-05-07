Kerala: Dredging delayed, boat services to Mattanchery remain suspended

KOCHI: As the authorities strive to enhance water transportation to decongest city roads, the irrigation department’s neglect of dredging work near the Mattanchery boat jetty has come under scrutiny. The renovation of the jetty complex was completed nearly a year ago, yet the dredging remains unfinished.

According to the State Water Transport Department (SWTD), boat services to and from Mattanchery were halted following the 2018 flood. SWTD officials cite shallow water and silt accumulation near the jetty as reasons for suspending services on the route. Subsequently, the irrigation department was tasked with renovating the dilapidated boat jetty and carrying out dredging.

Currently, the SWTD boats operate services from the Ernakulam boat jetty to Fort Kochi with a stop at the Embarkation jetty in Willingdon Island.

“It’s been more than four years since the boat service from Mattanchery to Ernakulam and Fort Kochi was stopped. Thereafter, people have had to commute by road, taking an hour instead of 10 minutes by boat, to reach their workplaces,” said 63-year-old Abbas, a regular commuter.

He alleged that officials have been fooling people with false promises of an early resumption of services. “That dredging remains pending even a year after the boat jetty renovation reflects the lackadaisical attitude of irrigation department officials,” Abbas said.

Meanwhile, a source with the irrigation department said: “No action was taken against the Kollam-based contractor (who won the tender for dredging) despite giving reports against him for his failure to complete the deepening work.”

The work has remained incomplete for more than two years when the tender stipulates that deepening had to be completed within a year of awarding the project, the source said.

“Had dredging been completed on schedule, the boat service from Mattanchery would have started last September,” the source said.

It is learnt the contractor initially delayed the work stating there was no place to dump the silt. “Addressing this issue, he was permitted to dump the silt in the sea. Despite multiple complaints against him, the contractor was able to extend the tender period with the support of the irrigation department officials and politicians,” the official alleged.