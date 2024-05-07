Kerala: Tendering on for Eloor aqua-tourism project; work to begin in two months

KOCHI: Eloor, on the outskirts of Kochi city, is to be developed as an aqua-tourist spot, enabling visitors to enjoy the pristine and serene backwaters along with facilities like a world-class travel lounge.

The tendering process for the Rs 98-lakh project is currently under way. “We expect infrastructure work to start in two months. Construction will be completed in nine months. We’ve already received three tenders,” a senior official with the Kerala Tourism regional office said.

“Our aim is to develop Eloor Ferry, the scenic cape of Eloor Island located to the west of the municipal area, into a popular aqua tourist spot. It’s part of National Waterway 3 and linked by NH 66. It will be an ideal destination for relaxation and rejuvenation,” the official said.

The facilities include a cafeteria with an AC waiting room and a modern toilet complex. Maintenance of the existing boat jetty and reconstruction of the damaged retaining walls will also be undertaken.

“We’re renovating the boat jetty, a long pending demand of Eloor residents. The dilapidated wall will be demolished and a new retaining wall will come up in its place,” the state tourism official said.

An open gym, walkway and fishing point will be set up to facilitate morning and evening walkers. The project is being implemented jointly with Eloor municipality.