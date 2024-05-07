Kuzhalnadan to go for appeal against Vigilance court verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court dismissed his pleas against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan has termed the court verdict a setback.

Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Kuzhalnadan maintained that his confidence level is intact. He said he would file appeal before the higher Court.

Without hiding his disappointment over the vigilance court verdict, Kuzhalnadan, who is also a practicing lawyer in Supreme Court and Kerala High Court, opined that he does not agree to the views of the court.

“I have no qualms in admitting that the dismissal of my plea was definitely a setback. I have decided to file an appeal before the higher court”, said Kuzhalnadan.

The Thiruvananthapuram vigilance court had rejected Kuzhalnadan's plea citing that there is lack of preliminary evidence on his allegations levelled against the Chief Minister and his daughter over monthly instalment row.

The court had also said that the legislator had only merely raised allegations and he failed to produce substantiating documents. The order also stated that Kuzhalnadan had deliberately filed a case against the Chief Minister and his daughter which was motivated by politics.